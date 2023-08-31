Starfield Lockpicking Guide – how to pick locks and steal items

What would a Bethesda game be without a healthy dose of lockpicking? Starfield embraces the classic mechanic but does so in a very new way. When you first try picking a lock, you are likely to find it a little confusing, but don’t worry. We’ll help you pull off that first theft without any problems.

Starfield Lockpicking Guide

To pick locks in Starfield, you will need to use a Digipick, a digital version of a traditional lockpick. These can often be found lying around the various buildings and rooms you will be exploring during missions. They can also be purchased from an assortment of vendors. You can only start lockpicking if you have one in your inventory. If you find a safe or locked door that requires one, there is a high likelihood that a Digilock can be found somewhere nearby.

How to pick locks in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The basics of locking picking in Starfield are as follows:

The large circles in the center of the screen, marked A in the image above, contain gaps.

The smaller circles represent a series of tumblers, marked B in the image above.

Use the tumblers to fill the gaps.

Do not commit to placing the tumblers until all of them are in place.

Be careful because sometimes tumblers can fit in multiple different gaps.

You must complete the outer ring, then move inward.

Switch between the different sets of tumblers to ensure that none of them conflict with each other.

Locking picking controls

Mouse and keyboard

Cycle through inner rings – Q or click on them with the mouse.

Move the tumblers – A and D to move them left or right, or left and right arrow keys, or mouse wheel.

Slot the tumblers into place – E

Controller

Cycle through inner rings – left and right on the right thumbstick.

Move the tumblers – left and right on the left thumbstick.

Slot the tumblers into place – A

Detailed breakdown

When you have the Digilock, interact with the locked item to use it. Your character will hold the Digilock to their eye, and your screen will change over to show the lock mechanism. I found the next part a little confusing, so don’t worry if the same happens to you.

The main thing you will be able to see is a series of rings in the center of the screen that contain gaps. You will be able to see the security level of the lock and then four smaller rings with different lines on them that act as tumblers. The trick is to link up those other rings and the lines in such a way that they will fill the gaps.

You need to do this one at a time, and you will need to figure out how to turn all the rings in such a way that every gap is filled.

The main thing to keep in mind here is that the smaller rings are not necessarily in order, part of the puzzle is to figure out what needs to go where, and sometimes the smaller rings can line up with quite a few different gaps, so don’t get ahead of yourself and confirm the placement of a ring too soon.

Make sure you line up each ring, then move on to the next one and line that up. Do not commit to any of the placements because you can always go back and change them if you get any conflicting placements. You also need to do the outer ring first, and only then will you be able to do the inner rings.

Sample Lockpick

As you can see in the images below, all four smaller circles have the tumblers lined up to fill some of the gaps. We need to lock in the tumblers in the second and fourth images first. This will then give us access to the second ring of the lock, and we can lock in the next sets of tumblers to complete the lockpicking. Once all of them are complete, you will gain access to the safe, chest, or room that has been locked.

Lockpicking Stage 1

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lockpicking Stage 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lockpicking Stage 3

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lockpicking Stage 4

Screenshot by Dot Esports

About the author