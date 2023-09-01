Where to get Digipicks in Starfield

Digipicks in Starfield allow you to open all manner of interesting things. From locked lab doors to safes, ammo crates to weapons boxes, a Digipick can be used to get past all that pesky security. The real problem can actually just be knowing where to get Digipicks in the first place.

Where to find Digipicks in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Digipicks in Starfield can be purchased from assorted vendors throughout the game and can also be found as loot. They are commonly found in more technologically advanced structures like labs, manufacturing plants, and refineries. There is a good chance that if you have found a locked box, there may just be a Digipick lying around nearby, although this is not always the case.

When you are looting any buildings, it is actually a really good idea to use your scanner. This will highlight items that can be picked up, and will make spotting the small, black Digipicks much easier to do.

For example, on Jemison at New Atlantis, you can purchase Digipacks from the UC Distribution Center in the MAST District, Jemison Mercantile near the Starport, and Apex Electronics down in The Well. A Digipick will cost 35 Credits, but that can change depending on things like your Commerce skill level.

The really important thing to do is stock up on items like Digipicks and Med Packs whenever you are in a settlement. They don’t cost too much money, and after a while, you will make more than enough to keep yourself constantly supplied from the vendors.

The last option for getting Digipicks is via pickpocketing. If you have the Theft skill, pickpocketing will allow you to sneakily remove items from characters without them knowing. Just sneak up behind them to access their personal items. It is best paired with the Stealth skill to ensure you remain unseen.

How to open more difficult locks

Picking locks in Starfield is a mini-game all of its own. When you first start playing just owning a Digipick will allow you to open novice locks. If you want to get into more complicated ones, you will need to increase your Security skill. Doing so will allow you to pick more difficult locks such as Advanced, Expert, and then Master.

You can earn skill points by playing the game, completing missions, exploring, and killing enemies. Each time you level up, you get a skill point to spend, so make sure you spend it on Security if you are looking to bypass more complicated locks.

About the author