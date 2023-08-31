Starfield Eye of the Storm mission guide: Should you side with UC or the Crimson Fleet?

Starfield‘s ‘Legacy’s End’ mission leaves with an unimaginable amount of credits and a difficult decision: Should you give this resource to the Crimson Fleet or the United Colonies? Whether you have dedicated yourself to one faction or have been playing both sides, you must now set your allegiance in stone and turn your back to the other faction. Before you make this choice, though, you might want to know how it plays out.

Likely throughout the Crimson Fleet questline, you have completed tasks for both factions and built rapport with Commander Ikande and Delgado. Both have requested however that you deliver Kryx’s Legacy to their side.

No matter your choice, you will need to betray and kill some of your former companions. If you are stuck choosing between the two factions, whether it be based on morals, compensation, or ease, this is what you need to know.

What happens if you side with the Crimson Fleet in Starfield?

If you side with the Crimson Fleet in Starfield, you will either kill or imprison Commander Ikande and take over the UC Vigilance. To gift Kryx’s Legacy to the Crimson Fleet, you will need to travel to the Kryx system and hand over the credit chest to Delgado personally.

No matter your choice, you’ll take place in a huge space battle | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After this, your decision to side with the Fleet will be set in stone. You will fend off UC ships from your Defensive Batteries and take on the UC Vigilance in a large-scale space battle. In my opinion, the Crimson Fleet side of this questline is much easier. The Defense Batteries are powerful weapons that will aid you during the fight, and overall you will have more ships on your side.

Once the UC Vigilance’s defense is down, you will lead the Crimson Fleet’s charge, meet with characters you have recruited, and finally confront Commander Ikande. Much like Delgado on the other end of this mission, Ikande has initiated the UC Vigilance’s self-destruction. You can choose to talk Ikande down, attempt to halt the explosion yourself, or kill Ikande and rush back to your ship.

Of course, Delgado and the Fleet hope to add the UC’s crown ship to their collection, so they won’t be too happy if you let it explode. No matter what, you’ll be given a 250,000 Credit reward. Also, selecting the Crimson Fleet does not give you a bounty with the United Colonies faction, and you can still visit planets such as Jemison.

What happens if you side with the United Colonies in Starfield?

Choosing the United Colonies in ‘The Eye of the Storm’ allows you to see the other end of this double-sided questline. If you select the UC, you will effectively end the Crimson Fleet, kill or imprison Delgado, and take back The Key from the Fleet.

As opposed to the Fleet’s side, the first task for a UC ending will be to destroy the three Defensive Batteries. The amount of help you get will solely depend on how much evidence you have gathered throughout the course of this questline. If you haven’t gained enough to warrant full-fledged support from the UC, your space conflict will be significantly more challenging.

Choosing the Crimson Fleet means confronting Ikande | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once the Fleet’s ships and Defensive Batteries are taken care of, you will invade The Key. Throughout your run in the station, you will be forced to kill many of the NPCs you met or recruited during your tenure with the Fleet. Delgado and Shinya Voss are the only two characters you can spare during your firefight. After dealing with Delgado, you can disarm Shinya’s bomb by using the Captain’s computer.

Similar to the rewards of the Fleet side, you will be given 250,000 Credits. You might still encounter some remnants of the Crimson Fleet after this climatic fight, and it’s safe to say they won’t be too keen on letting you back in.

