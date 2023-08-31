How to sell contraband in Starfield

Merchants are abundant in Starfield, with a variety of shops found across most major cities and hub areas. Though merchants primarily sell useful items, select shops will sell contraband items. Before you venture into United Colonies or Freestar Collective space, you should offload contraband items.

Each time you visit either UC or Freestar space, your ship is scanned before you enter. If you are caught with contraband items, you are pulled over, have to serve jail time, and need to pay a hefty fee. If you want to sell your contraband, here’s what you need to do.

What are contraband items in Starfield?

Contraband items are goods considered illegal by the major factions, primarily the United Colonies and Freestar Collective. Most contraband you run across in Starfield is drugs, though there are other notable goods that not permitted in some planets.

Aurora is a common item found around Neon, though it is considered contraband elsewhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best example of contraband is Aurora. While legal on Neon, a planet existing outside of the UC and Freestar Collective, it is illegal to bring in to the major faction’s airspace. Thankfully, it is easy to identify contraband items in Starfield as they are tagged by a yellow mark, seen above.

How to sell contraband items in Starfield

The easiest way to sell contraband items in Starfield is simply to sell the item to a merchant in an unrestricted zone. If you manage to smuggle contraband into major cities, such as Akila City or Jemison, you won’t find many merchants willing to take the substance off your hands.

You are scanned every time you enter either UC or Freestar space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your best bet is to travel to Neon to sell your items. Since Neon is not under the jurisdiction of the United Colonies or Freestar Collective, regulations around the purchase and sale of contraband are non-existent. This makes Neon the best place to purchase and sell widely illegal items.

