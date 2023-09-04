There’s no shortage of merchants and stores where you can buy and sell items across the vast playable galaxy of Starfield, and at the rate you can find and pick up loot in this game, that’s a blessing. But certain items that may or may not be contraband are not as easy to offload, as few merchants are willing to get their hands dirty.

Thankfully, the Trade Authority is there as a widely present trade and commerce corporation that will work with any faction and is willing to ignore regulation to ensure that a deal is made. Are they one of the more shady merchants in the game? Probably, but when it comes to selling contraband in Starfield, they’re one of the very few you can actually go to.

Trade Authority locations are pretty common across the various star systems; honestly, your biggest obstacle will be getting contraband past the scanners in settled systems. Or you can be like me and just pay the fine, then steal back your contraband when they take you in. With Starfield’s less-than-ideal surface and settlement maps, however, you might need some advice on where specifically to find Trade Authority locations.

All Trade Authority locations in Starfield

Here is a list of all currently known Trade Authority locations, noted by the settlement or city they are in, the planet they are on, and the system that particular planet is in. This list is in progress and will be updated with more Trade Authority locations as they become available.

The Well in New Atlantis | Jemison | Alpha Centauri system

The Trade Authority in The Well in New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The first Trade Authority location you’ll come across is in the city of New Atlantis, located in The Well portion of the city.

After landing at the main New Atlantis landing zone, walk toward the scanner ramp. If you have contraband, use the garbage can to climb onto the balcony to the left of the ramp so you do not get scanned.

Walk towards the corridor between Jemison Mercantile and Terrabrew Coffee, and take the elevator down to The Well.

Walk down the small stairwell and take a left, walking around the House of the Enlightened. You will find the Trade Authority next to the House of the Enlightened and Apex Electronics.

The Den | Chthonia | Wolf system

The Trade Authority in The Den station. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Den is located in orbit around Chthonia. We’ve noted The Den high up on our list because the Wolf system is one of the few systems you can fly to where you are not scanned for contraband before you can land.

After docking with The Den, board the station.

Walk past the Ship Services sign, and you will see a very small Trade Authority desk to your left.

Cydonia | Mars | Alpha Centauri system

The Trade Authority in Cydonia on Mars. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Cydonia Trade Authority shop is located on lower level one.

Head inside to the Cydonia central hub, and head straight down the ramp to the main plaza and stairwells.

As soon as you reach the bottom of the ramp, the Cydonia Trade Authority is the first door on your right before you head down the stairs.

Akila City | Akila | Cheyenne system

The Trade Authority in Akila City. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Akila City Trade Authority shop is located just past the main gate entry to the city.

After landing at the Akila City landing spot, head into the city through the main gate.

Immediately head right upon entering the city, walking along the right side of the Hitching Post and up the stairs.

You should see a building with a big green Trade Authority right in front of you. The door is on the left side of the building.

Neon | Volii Alpha | Volii system

The Trade Authority in Neon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Neon Trade Authority shop is located right next to the main entrance elevator.

After landing at the Neon landing spot, head through the security checkpoint and down the elevator.

Upon exiting the elevator, you will immediately see a bright neon yellow Trade Authority sign to your left. The door is on the right side.

The Key | Kryx system

There is supposedly a Trade Authority location in The Key, the home of the Crimson Fleet pirate faction in the Kryx system. However, until you find a way to become friendly with the Crimson Fleet, perhaps via an undercover mission for the UC SysDef, The Key is not accessible unless you want to get vaporized.

