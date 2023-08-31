How to smuggle contraband in Starfield

Before landing on a United Colonies or Freestar Collective planet in Starfield, your ship is scanned for contraband. If you are carrying contraband items, no matter what they may be, you likely want to avoid being apprehended or paying a hefty fine.

The only way to avoid being confronted over your contraband items is to either sell or smuggle the illegal materials. Smuggling is fairly easy in Starfield, though it doesn’t guarantee you pass the scanner every time. There are some smuggling tactics, however, that you can use to better your chances of getting away without being noticed.

Smuggling in Starfield, explained

The most basic way to avoid being apprehended for carrying contraband is by placing your illicit items in your ship’s shielded cargo hold. To do this, go to your ship’s menu and open up your cargo hold. Then, place your contraband materials inside the cargo hold.

Related: How to increase carry capacity and carry more weight in Starfield

You should note that placing items in your cargo hold does not guarantee safe passage onto UC or Freestar planets, though it does greatly increase your chances of landing without interference. The more contraband you carry in your ship, the more likely you are to be caught, so it is best to pack lightly.

Crimson Fleet or Spacer ships are your best bet to fid Scan Jammers | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most effective way to smuggle contraband is to install a Scan Jammer. This item can be found for sale at a few space ship related merchants around the galaxy, but you likely won’t find this item sold in the major cities. You have a better chance of looting a scanner from spacer or Crimson Fleet ships.

Be aware, though, that even if you pass a contraband check from guard ships, if you move that contraband to your personal inventory, you are almost always caught by guards. Moving around illegal items in Starfield can be a challenge, so be sure to offload these materials whenever you can.

About the author