How to get a Shielded Cargo Hold in Starfield

There are many ways to explore space in Starfield, including becoming a space pirate or smuggler. If you’re hoping to go down this path, you’ll need a shielded cargo hold to avoid detection from the authorities.

In this guide, we’ll explain how to get the Shielded Cargo Hold upgrade so you can transport your illegal items from planet to planet without fear of intervention from the authorities. Facing the consequences of your actions is overrated, anyway.

Starfield: Obtaining a Shielded Cargo Hold, explained

Head to the Porrima star system

First, open your map and navigate to the Porrima star system. You’ll find it to the east of Alpha Centauri.

Head to Porrima. Image via Dot Esports.

If you have an upgraded grav drive, you might be able to grav jump there directly. If not, then don’t worry, as you can still get there. It will take you a little longer though, as you will need to travel to closer star systems first, such as the Volii system.

Go to planet Porrima III

When you get to the Porrima system, it can be a little confusing to differentiate the planets from one another, as there are a several worlds named Porrima followed by a numeral. The planet you’re looking for is Porrima III, which is just above the sun on the Porrima system map.

Porrima III is just above the sun. Image via Dot Esports.

Enter the Red Mile

On Porrima III, you’re looking for an area called Red Mile. There’s a marker for it on the planet’s surface. Click on it, and you’ll get a prompt asking if you wish to land there.

The Red Mile can be found on Porrima III. Image via Dot Esports.

Once you’ve safely landed, you should easily be able to find the Red Mile thanks to all the red neon lights. Keep walking straight forward when you exit your ship and you should find the entrance to the building.

Head into the Red Mile. Image via Dot Esports.

Talk to Lon Anderssen

We’re looking for someone called Lon Anderssen, who works in Ship Services. This is inside the Red Mile building, just a few meters from the entrance. Keep walking forward until you see a guard and take the first door on the right.

Talk to Lon. Image via Dot Esports.

Provided you are in the right place, you should see Lon Anderssen behind the ship services desk. Talk to him and you will get a dialogue option to view and modify your ship. This dialogue option will take you to into the ship customization screen, and from there, you can bring up the ship builder.

Purchase a Shielded Cargo Hold

Go to the Cargo tab in the ship builder menu to purchase a Shielded Cargo Hold. Image via Dot Esports.

On the ship builder screen, press the add button (this appears when your cursor is not hovering on the ship), and a list of ship parts available to purchase will appear on the right hand side.

Click the Cargo tab and you’ll see a few different options for Shielded Cargo Holds. Next, just attach it to your ship, and there you have it: Your ship will be ready for all your smuggling needs.

Don’t forget that if you’re planning on hauling contraband in Starfield, you’ll need to know how and where to sell it, as regular vendors won’t be willing to get their hands dirty.

