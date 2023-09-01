How to find Neon in Starfield

If you are looking for an infusion of cyberpunk aesthetic in your Starfield playthrough, look no further than Neon. Though the main storyline will eventually take you to Neon, you might want to step foot on the planet before then.

This industrial planet is filled with corporate greed, dimly lit nightclubs, contraband, and plenty of quests to do. If that sounds like fun to you, that’s kind of the point.

Though technically governed by the Freestar Collective, Neon largely exists outside both major factions. With significantly less rules and regulations, shady companies and street gangs have thrived in the streets of Neon. If you’ve picked the Neon Street Rat trait, you might want to see just where your character calls home. No matter your reasoning, this is where you can find Neon on Starfield’s map.

Where to find Neon in Starfield

The main questline will eventually take you to Neon | Screenshot by Dot Esports There’s only one place to land on this ocean planet | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Neon can be found in the Volii System, just below Cheyenne and to the right of Olympus on Starfield’s intergalactic map. The city of Neon is found on the ocean planet of Volii Alpha. Neon will be the only explorable location on Volii Alpha, given the rest of the planet is entirely underwater.

During your first visit to Neon, you will be forced to land on the outskirts of the industrialized city and proceed through the scanner. Once you have explored the Core, you can then travel directly into the hustle and bustle of the city.

What should you do in Neon?

There are plenty of sights to see in the Freestar city of Neon in Starfield. I highly recommend joining Ryujin Industries, a faction based in Neon. This tech giant will see you climb the corporate ranks, going from fetching coffee to planting incriminating documents on competitors.

Aside from Ryujin, there are plenty of side quests that you can take on in Neon. I found plenty of optional objectives by going to Ebbside, the criminal underbelly of this already seedy city.

Neon is also one of the few major cities where you can purchase contraband. Aurora, a time-slowing drug, can be purchased widely across several different locations, though the Astral Lounge is the most convenient spot. Just don’t get caught with it on your ship.

