How to join Ryujin Industries in Starfield

Ryujin Industries is one of several factions that you can join in Starfield. Unlike the United Colonies, Freestar Collective, or Crimson Fleet, Ryujin Industries is a literal job that you need to apply to in order to join.

If you remain loyal to this thriving tech company, however, you can quickly work your way up the ranks.

Ryujin Industries is the perfect faction for you if you enjoy the more cyberpunk and capitalist dystopian elements of the far future. As part of this tech giant, you will commit a fair amount of corporate espionage and outright crimes. If this sounds like the perfect fit for you, here’s what you will need to know to join the ranks of Ryujin Industries.

How to get hired at Ryujin Industries in Starfield

In order to join the Ryujin Industries faction in Starfield, you will need to send in a job application at any Ryujin kiosk found on Neon. Situated on the ocean planet of Volii Alpha, Neon is a city that exists outside the parameters of either the United Colonies or Freestar Collective. Unbound by typical laws and regulations, both corporations and criminals thrive in this neon-lit city.

A Ryujin Industries Kiosk can be found almost immediately after entering Neon | Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you land in Neon, whether it be for the Constellation’s main storyline quest or not, you will immediately receive the “Back to the Grind” mission. If you decide to pursue the Ryujin Industries faction, it will direct you to a nearby kiosk to complete a Ryujin Industries application. I found the questions all too familiar, and if you’ve ever filled any real-world job application, you probably will too.

Related: Starfield review: A waltz among the stars

Your answers for this initial application don’t matter too much, as no matter what you will land the interview. If only it was like that in real life, too. The follow-up with Imogene is where you will need to ace your interview if you want to join the corporate ranks of Ryujin.

Once you’re hired, you will go from fetching coffee to planting evidence on opposing companies. Like all other factions, Ryujin has an entire questline along with various side quests. I highly recommend joining this faction, or any other faction for that matter, as completing these quests can grant you plenty of credits, unique rewards, and tons of experience.

About the author