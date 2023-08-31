How to pass the Ryujin job Interview in Starfield

There are multiple factions that you can align yourself with in Starfield, and Ryujin Industries is one such group. This technological powerhouse can only be accessed through a job application and interview, just like in real life. Unlike in reality though, there is actually a way to ensure that you ace this interview.

Whenever you arrive in Neon, whether it’s of your own accord or for a quest, you will receive the ‘Back to the Grind’ quest. You can start this introductory faction quest chain at any Ryujin Kiosk, with one being conveniently stationed near the Neon Core’s entrance. Before you send your application or show up to your interview, here’s what you need to do.

How to complete Starfield’s Ryujin Industries job application

Unlike most other job you’ll get in Starfield, you will actually need to apply to this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you receive the ‘Back to the Grind’ quest, you can start your journey into the corporate world at any Ryujin kiosk. Simply interact with any you see to start your application.

The good news is that it doesn’t actually matter what answers you put down in the job application, as you will immediately get an interview with Imogen from Ryujin Industries regardless.

If you’ve sent any applications before, then these questions will be all too familiar. You can put whatever experience or education level you see fit, as your interviewer won’t be fact-checking your application. Each question has a variety of choices, and even though some of your answers will come up in your interview, it won’t actually stop you from getting the job.

Starfield Ryujin Industries interview answers

While your answers on your application don’t really matter, the answers you give in your interview do. Thankfully, it’s not too difficult to discern the correct answers, but listed below are all the answers I gave.

These responses allowed me to complete the quest and start the Ryujin factions, so if you just want to ensure you get through the interview without any issues, select them in the order given below.

“I heard you only hire the best and brightest, so here I am” “I know I can do this job, and I hope to prove it” “[Persuasion] I can make any deal happen” (Only if you have the Persuasion skill) “I’ll go above and beyond to get the job done” “Research and development. I want to play a part in the future of technology”

While you can select some other dialog options, the answers above are guaranteed to help you pass the interview. Now that you’ve gotten a job with the most influential company in Starfield, it’s time to start grabbing coffee for your bosses.

About the author