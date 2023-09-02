Resources are an important part of Starfield. During your adventures, you’ll be required to get your hands on a variety of different items to upgrade your weapons among other things. This being the case you’ll want to know where to find them.

Cobalt is one of the specific resources in Starfield that is used quite often. I know during my playthrough of Starfield this was one of the first things I came into contact with. Fortunately collecting it isn’t a task that’s gonna take you too long.

Here’s all you need to know about how you can start mining Cobalt in Starfield right now.

Here’s how to get Cobalt in Starfield

This is what Cobalt looks like in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cobalt is one of the first resources you’ll encounter in the wild during your adventures in Starfield and won’t require you to have any specific skill points allocated to science. This is a big win for anyone looking to craft a damage-specific build, or something specialist like Sneak.

You’ll find Cobalt across many of the planets in Starfield including Venus and it can be seen on the map under the chemical name Co. Simply look on the map at each planet and find one that features Co on the resources tab, head there, and look at different rock faces to find a resource that gives off a silver or blue glow.

Simply take out the Cutter weapon and start lasering this rock. After a short amount of time it will break off giving you that sweet Cobalt you may need for upgrading your weapons and other things in Starfield.

If you’re absolutely desperate for Cobalt it can also be purchased from vendors in the game including Wen Tseng, Manaaki, and more.

Fortunately, Cobalt is a fairly easy resource to gather in the game, unlike others which require substantially more time and skill investment, so you shouldn’t have to buy too much. Now you’re fully equipped to start hoarding all of the Cobalt in the galaxy.

