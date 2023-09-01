Where to sell items in Starfield

If you are a fan of Bethesda, you probably know that their games tend to allow the player to take almost anything that isn’t nailed down. Starfield is no exception, and that means you’ll need to know where to sell it all.

Thankfully, selling items is super easy in Starfield, as there are plenty of places that you can offload your unwanted weapons, gear, items, junk and more. You can make yourself a decent amount of credits too, so knowing how to sell is a must.

We’ve got you covered as in this guide, we will be looking at the best places to sell your items in the game.

Where to sell to vendors in Starfield

Vendors and their kiosks are the most common place where you will be able to offload your unwanted items in Starfield. These vendors can be found across the various cities in the game–such as New Atlantis and Akila–as well in spaceports and settlements.

The great thing about vendors is that they will buy just about anything, from your miscellaneous junk to your unused weapons. That being said, there are certain vendors that will only buy certain items, such as surplus stores that will only purchase your armor and weapons and cafes that can only accept any food and drink you don’t want.

Ready to serve. Image via Dot eSports.

If you are struggling to find a vendor to sell your items, there are information kiosks scattered around in cities where you can look through directories to find out more about certain businesses and corporations, some of which have vendors ready and willing to buy.

It is important to remember that each vendor only has a certain amount of credits in their inventory that they will be able to spend on your items. This amount will be refreshed every 24 hours, but make sure that you don’t pin your hopes on one vendor being able to afford every single piece of junk that you have amassed during your travels. You can see the amount that each vendor has available to spend in the top right corner when you access the store menu.

How to sell items in Starfield

Once you have found the vendor that you want to sell to, simply approach them and ask them if you can see their wares. You will then be able to see what they have for sale.

If you are playing on Xbox tap “LB” and if you are on PC, press the “Q” key, and this will switch you over to the selling menu where you can sell any items from either your personal inventory or your ship’s inventory.

Space apples. Image via Dot Esports.

There you have the basics of how to go about selling your items in Starfield. Just remember to only try offering honestly obtained items to vendors. If you are thinking of selling contraband or other questionable items (that you definitely acquired completely legally), you might have to look elsewhere.

About the author