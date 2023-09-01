Where and how to get more ammunition in Starfield

In Starfield, ammunition is crucial. Without it, survival can be a daunting task. Only surpassed in value by Credits, the universe’s main currency, finding and holding onto a lot of it is a smart strategy.

It might not be one of the religions you can choose, but you’ll come to worship it in due time, especially at higher difficulties.

How to get more ammunition in Starfield

In Starfield, ammunition is crucial, and there are two main ways to stock up on it: looting and purchasing.

When you defeat enemies, they drop their weapons. If they were armed with a gun, you’ll also get their ammo. This tactic is not only efficient but also strategic, encouraging players to target those with firearms when their ammo runs low.

Beyond combat, the game world itself is rife with opportunities. Hidden crates, often tucked away in corners, contain valuable ammunition. If you’ve upgraded your Scavenging skill, these crates yield even more ammo. So, if you’re often running low, boosting this skill can be a game-changer, ensuring you’re always battle-ready. You can rob it from others, too.

For those who’d rather buy their way to a full ammo pouch, vendors are your go-to. Spread across the game, these traders sell ammo. It will set you back some Credits, but it’s a surefire way to stay equipped and ready for any Starfield challenge.

Where to buy ammunition in Starfield

The best place to buy ammo in Starfield is from Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis. You can find him on the left-hand side of the security bay after entering the city. He’s one of the easiest and most accessible vendors to find and is available early in the campaign.

You can buy ammo from vendors in other cities, too. The prices aren’t too dissimilar, either. Just be prepared to spend thousands of Credits no matter which one you choose, especially if you haven’t been looting ammo.

