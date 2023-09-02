If you wish to make your fortune in Starfield, then you might need to get up to no good. If you find yourself somewhere you shouldn’t be, you’ll be able to steal items. But how do you actually sell them and profit from this loot?

How to sell stolen items in Starfield

There are two main types of illegal goods in Starfield, contraband and stolen items. Selling contraband is a whole mechanic of its own and something you should definitely read up on. Thankfully, selling stolen goods is a little bit easier to do.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

First up, how do you know when something is stolen? It will be marked by a red chevron in your inventory. Stolen items cannot be sold to normal vendors, who will refuse to trade in illegal goods. The way to get rid of them on almost any world will be through the Trade Authority.

The veneer of professionalism the Trade Authority attempts to portray is pretty much fake. As is heavily hinted in the Alternating Currents mission, the Trade Authority is not above some illegal activity, and that includes accepting stolen goods. So, any settlement with an office of the Trade Authority is somewhere you can sell your items, or you can find their ships or space stations in some sectors.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will often be able to find individual vendors in certain places, normally UC settlements, that will also trade in stolen goods. For example, on Mars, at Cyndonia, there is a store at the very end of the main ramp on the left. Here, you will find an NPC called Denis Averin, who runs the UC exchange. He is very happy to deal in stolen goods and won’t ask any questions about where things came from.

The main thing to watch out for is that if you get scanned and have stolen goods, it will not set off any alarms, but if you have contraband that is detected, you will get boarded and end up losing all your stolen goods as well.

