Starfield: Should you give the power hack proof to Louisa Reyez or Zoe Kaminski

There is a lot to do in Starfield, from fighting across the surface of a moon to helping a middle manager solve a power outage. In the Alternating Currents mission at Jemison, you will be doing just that. When you have this one all wrapped up, the final decision will be who to give the evidence to, but what should you do?

What happens if you give the evidence to Louisa Reyez?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Louisa Reyez is the character that you have been helping for the last two quests. If you want to stay loyal to your potential new friend, then you can give her the evidence, despite the offer from Kaminski to give it to the Trade Authority instead. If you want to give it to Reyez, just interact with her. She will thank you for it, and you will receive 2000 Credits and 75 XP.

It should be noted that Reyez never really puts you under any pressure to give her the evidence, but she is not dumb. She knows that Kaminski will have given you an offer, and she still suspects her of some involvement in the bank hack.

What happens if you give the evidence to Zoe Kaminski?

Kaminski will promise you that if you give her the information, she will tell Reyez whatever she needs to know. She also admits that she trades in information and is almost certain to gain some form of benefit from the info. If you give her the information, you will once again receive 2000 Credits and 75 XP.

At the moment, no greater drama has unfolded between these two characters, but we’ll make sure we update the article with anything that occurs as we continue to explore the expansive world they inhabit.

Starfield will be filled with these kinds of missions, where you need to decide between two parties. Many of the NPCs in the game are at odds with each other in some way. Your decision can have a lot of impact, like in the case of the disgraced Admiral Vae Victis.

