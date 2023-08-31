Starfield A Legacy Forged Guide: Should you side with Vae Victis or not?

The faction questline for the United Colonies ends with the final mission, ‘A Legacy Forged’ and forces you to decide the fate of the disgraced Admiral Vae Victis. Like many choices in Starfield, your decision to either turn in or exonerate Victis boils down to a moral dilemma. Still, you might want to know what you’re in for before presenting to the UC Cabinet.

The entire UC questline focuses on the use of Xenoweapons and the true fate of the doomed colony Londinion. Whenever you return from the mission ‘Hostile Intelligence’ and confront Victis regarding his alleged war crime, the former Admiral will urge you to blame another, already deceased colleague. The final choice is in your hands.

Should you turn in Vae Victis in Starfield?

No matter whether you decide to protect or turn in Vae Victis in Starfield, you will still receive a 100,000 credit reward as well as a Class One Citizenship rank in the United Colonies. Still, there are some ramifications for either sparing or executing Victis.

If you decide to spare Victis, you will need to lie both to his clone, Hadrian, as well as the UC Cabinet. Victis has already given the Cabinet evidence pinning the New Atlantis attack on his deceased colleague, so no one will question your judgment.

At your meeting with the Cabinet, you can choose to pin the attacks on Orlase or Victis | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Victis will dodge yet another execution and you can even visit him again in Subsection Seven, just below the MAST building. Here, you can start an entirely new questline with Victis, helping the dishonorably discharged Admiral in tracking down fellow war criminals from the Colony Wars.

If you choose to turn in Victis instead, the only real ramifications will be the loss of this quest line. If you attempt to return to the Admiral after turning him in, you will be informed that Vae Victis is no longer in residence, likely pointing to his execution.

Personally, I chose to spare Vae Victis by lying to Hadrian and the Cabinet. Though I definitely did not side with Victis’ line of thinking, I still wanted to pursue his quest line tracking down UC war criminals throughout the galaxy. Thankfully, sparing Victis has no negative effect on the ending of your game, so long as you manage to take out the Terrormorph threat.

No matter what, you will still be given a Class One Citizenship status. This not only comes with a large disbursement of credits but also access to an exclusive penthouse and a percentage off all goods bought in UC territories.

