What to do with contraband in Starfield

As you jet across the universe in Starfield, you’ll find items that are a big no-no in major settlements. Take Aurora, for instance. This unique drug, sourced from a special species of fish, is all the rage in Neon. But step outside, and you’ll find it’s not so welcome anywhere else.

These items are known as contraband.

Every time you try to land on a planet in one of the UC’s Settled Systems, a security ship will approach you and scan your spaceship for contraband. If you’re caught, you’ll need to either pay a fine, fly away, or attack the ship and become a felon. While holding onto contraband can lead to all sorts of trouble, it can be a goldmine if you know how to smuggle it into settlements and sell it to vendors for exorbitant credits.

Smuggle contraband into settlements

The first thing you should do with contraband is smuggle it into settlements without getting caught. This can be done by tucking it away in your spaceship’s harder-to-detect cargo hold, slapping on a Scan Jammer to keep security ships off your tail, and tossing a few credits to weak-willed patrol officers to make them turn a blind eye and look the other way. A word of advice: don’t go overboard with the haul, either. It can attract unwanted attention.

These moves won’t make you untouchable, but they’ll give you a leg up in the smuggling business.

Smuggling contraband isn’t for the faint of heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Sell contraband for credits

So you’ve played it smart and smuggled in a contraband stash. What next?

While many vendors in Starfield play it safe, some are more… flexible. Enter the Trade Authority. These guys are your go-to for offloading contraband. They’ve set up shop on planets like Mars, New Atlantis, and Volii Alpha.

For those who prefer discretion, The Den, a space station near Alpha Centauri, is your sanctuary. No scans, no drama—just pure business.

You can sell it to any of them and make a fortune.

