Starfield: Where to sell stolen goods

Starfield offers unprecedented freedom within its vast explorable universe. If you want to save the world and look good doing it, that’s more than possible—but it’s just as easy to turn to a life of crime. This morally gray guide will tell you how to get away with selling stolen goods. If anyone asks, you didn’t get this information from us.

Stolen item specifics

Illicit items in Starfield either fall under contraband or stolen items. Contraband consists of items that are illegal to possess regardless of whether they’ve been stolen or not. This guide focuses on personal belongings that are ripe for the taking. They can easily be identified with a red marker at the bottom of the item description.

Selling stolen items at a regular store will often lead to trouble. Salesmen have a good eye for detecting fraud: It’s unlikely you’ll get any money and the items may be confiscated. Instead of going to a regular store, Trade Authority vendors are the best way to deal with these pesky items.

Unfortunately, markers for Trade Authority outposts don’t exist, as the company conducts business with illicit items and needs to hide from the authorities. Finding these underground salesmen can be a bit tricky, but don’t worry, divulging information is our specialty.

Finding a buyer

There are three main hubs where you can exchange stolen goods with the Trade Authority. The easiest shop to locate is in Neon, part of the Volii Alpha region, as it’s right next to the entrance of the city. Just to the left of the entrance, a neon-yellow sign will greet you, signifying that you’ve reached your destination.

There’s another on Mars, specifically in the central hub of Cydonia. This one’s easy to get to, as it just requires you to walk down a couple of ramps. There isn’t a telltale sign that makes this retailer stand out, so be sure to test every standee, but be careful not to sell your stolen items to a regular trader.

Finally, there’s a massive Trade Authority building in New Atlantis, located on Jemison. Despite its size, this is by far the hardest shop to locate. You’ll need to travel to The Well, which you can get to using the train in the MAST district. Near the train is an elevator that will take you to a grungy area with a long path. Follow the path and turn right. Once you’ve entered the building, turn right again, and the Trade Authority hub will be in clear view.

Getting away with crime

Once you’re at a Trade Authority exchange, you can sell your stolen items with ease or get rid of the stolen tag by rebuying the items at no additional cost. Getting rid of the tag is useful if you want the best price for your goods, as the items become tradable everywhere. Each shop has a different buying rate, so it’s worth shopping around to find the best profits.

