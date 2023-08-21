Starfield contraband system, explained

One of the most interesting features of Bethesda’s past titles is the way citizens react to your actions. Starfield pushes this concept even further by introducing comprehensive rules and regulations on a universal scale that players can choose to abide by or oppose to fit their playstyle, which is where contraband system comes into play.

In the spacefaring adventures of Starfield, players are expected to encounter lots of foreign items floating across the galaxy. The assortment of random loot has boundless possibilities, but some of the most profitable items are illegal in major settlements.

One of the confirmed contraband items is Aurora, a drug made from a species of fish. Interestingly, this item is not banned in the “pleasure city” of Neon, which promotes the drug to entice tourists. Each major settlement has its own rules surrounding the distribution of illicit materials that players should be wary of.

Obtaining contraband in Starfield

Starfield features a comprehensive risk/reward gameplay loop that players can choose to engage with, and there are multiple different approaches. Players can secure contraband at illegal sites through face-to-face deception, vehicular smuggling, or by setting up an underground business at various outposts.

Related: Starfield base building explained

Each of these methods requires care and finesse to get past the patrol ships on the outskirts of each major settlement. Failure to get away with your crimes will result in a prison sentence or a fine, and your illegal goods will probably be confiscated, which will be a big hindrance to any profits you’re hoping to earn.

However, patrol ships are populated by workers that you can bribe or influence to look the other way. Players will need to make a costly exchange to encourage patrolling security officers to risk their job, but it will probably be worth it, especially if you’re hauling valuable illegal goods. It’s yet to be seen how these bribes will compare to the cost of a fine, however, but it could be a lucrative in-the-moment option if the price is right.

How to smuggle and sell contraband in Starfield

Players can purchase certain ship modules that make smuggling contraband easier. Hidden rooms on-board your ship can help hide your precious cargo from unwanted visitors. Investing in these partitions is useful for multiple reasons, but it’s likely that highly proficient officers may still find the illicit goods.

The safest option is to set up a business where you can trade and sell your contraband. Creating outposts and trade routes to avoid patrol ships is a clever way to circumvent the law, but it requires a lot of effort to pull off. You should invest some stat points in managerial skills to execute this plan successfully, as you’ll need lots of workers to create a successful business.

Related: Starfield combat: Weapon types and mod system, explained

Ultimately, if you wish to make a living trading contraband, you’ll need to focus most on avoiding getting caught. Fines are the most likely punishment, but prison is also a major deterrent. Starfield’s jail system hasn’t been fully detailed at the time of writing, but players can try to resist arrest if apprehended. In a recent AMA on Discord, the developers said that crime and punishment would work in a similar way to The Elder Scrolls titles, “rather than Fallout 4,” so expect lockpicking to play a big part in breaking out of your cell.

About the author