Where to sell contraband in Starfield

So you’ve decided to be something of a space pirate in Starfield, but now you’re stuck with tons of illegal items and no idea of how to sell them. Have no fear, as in this guide, we’ll look at all the ways you can sell off your contraband in Starfield without getting caught red-handed.

Selling contraband to the Trade Authority in Starfield

Most vendors in the Starfield universe are decent, hardworking folk, so it’s no surprise they’ll want nothing to do with you and your illegally acquired items. That said, each of the major settlements in the game–including the Freestar Collective and the United Colonies–have traders available who are happy to deal with criminals like yourself.

The traders in question are with the Trade Authority, and they can be found on three different planets: Mars (Cydonia), New Atlantis (Jemison), and Volii Alpha (Neon). The locations in Jemison and Neon and are easy to spot thanks to the yellow signs that advertise the business on the front of the buildings. The Trade Authority on Cydonia doesn’t stand out quite as much, but it’s relatively easy to find as there are helpful signs that will direct you down a series of ramps in the central hub area.

Real subtle color scheme there. Image via Dot Esports.

Remember that when selling contraband to the Trade Authority on Jemison, you have to do so via Zoe Kaminski, an NPC who you will find behind the main desk. When you exit your ship on Jemison, you might spot a bright yellow kiosk that represents the Trade Authority, but this will not accept your contraband items.

As well as the locations on Mars, New Atlantis, and Volii Alpha, you may also run into a Trade Authority merchant ship whilst out and about on your space adventures. These random encounters can be handy as they give you the chance to offload your contraband before you are scanned when approaching a planet. If you are found to have contraband, you will be immediately arrested. Not ideal.

Selling contraband at The Den in Starfield

As well as the various Trade Authority locations, there is also a small space station called The Den where you can sell off your illegal goods as well. The Den can be found within The Wolf System, which is close to Alpha Centauri.

The Den is meant to be under the guard of the United Colonies, but thankfully, they will not scan you upon entering the space station. When you have entered The Den, you will need to speak to a vendor called Marcel Duris in order to get rid of your illegal items.

If you find yourself with an overload of contraband when playing Starfield, make sure to visit one of these places to offload it and earn yourself some credits—as long as you can handle the moral implications of your actions. No judgment here.

For a slightly more ethical practice, consider simply selling legally earned items to vendors around Starfield’s universe.

About the author