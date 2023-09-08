Where to find The Den in Starfield

The Den is a useful place to know about when you embark on your intergalactic adventures in Starfield. You’re free to partake in illegal trade in The Den without needing to worry about your ship being scanned for contraband, and you can sell your contraband without fear of getting arrested.

The Den is an important location if you are planning on playing Starfield as a smuggler, pirate, or any other deep space occupation that requires you to engage in morally dubious activities and avoid getting caught while doing so. With this in mind, let’s take a look at how to get to The Den in Starfield.

Jumping to the Wolf System

You can find The Den in the Wolf System, relatively close to Alpha Centauri, where you’ll begin your adventures. Navigate to the main menu and head over to the star map. If you’re looking at the Alpha Centauri system, you’ll see the Wolf System on the right-hand side, further up than Alpha Centauri but still fairly close.

The Den can be found in the Wolf System. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If this is your first time traveling to the Wolf System, you might find a small bunch of Crimson Fleet ships that—depending on your alliance choices—may begin to attack you. The good news is that they aren’t particularly difficult to destroy, even if you haven’t made any changes to your starting ship.

Travel to planet Chthonia

The Den is a space station that orbits the planet Chthonia. Chthonia is the smaller of the two planets found in the Wolf System. You will notice a small icon next to the planet of Chthonia: This is where you will find The Den, so click on the icon to travel into the planet’s orbit.

Head to planet Chthonia in the Wolf System. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Docking on The Den

You will immediately see The Den once you enter Chthonia’s orbit—it’s the single large space station floating around the planet. Approach with your ship and click the space station when you’re close enough. You will be given the options to hail the station or dock your ship inside.

You can hail it if you like, but otherwise, simply press the button prompted to dock your ship. You will then be able to board The Den immediately or manually get up from your pilot’s seat and go to the airlock to walk in.

You will see The Den as you enter Chthonia’s orbit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s everything you need to know about where to find The Den in Starfield, as well as how to get to the Wolf System, where it’s located. For all of your contraband smuggling needs—as well as a range of other services associated with less-than-legal activities in Starfield—The Den is the place to go.

About the author