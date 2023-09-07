How to find Emergency Kits in Starfield

The Emergency Kit is one of the more difficult items to find in Starfield. Once you have found them, you’ll likely never want to use them, as they’re so difficult to locate.

But fear not, there is a place that reliably stocks Emergency Kits in Starfield. However, you’ll have to put the leg work in to get the opportunity to purchase them in the first place. Unfortunately, you’ll have to reach a certain high level before they can appear. This means you likely won’t be able to see them before you reach the required rank.

Where to find Emergency Kits in Starfield

The Wolf System is where you need to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Emergency Kits are hard to come by. I found an Emergency Kit at the Den’s Trade Authority.

Make sure you check the Terminal on the right-hand side of the Den as well, as items and resources in Starfield can be in certain places due to demand and just luck in general. As a person who enjoys stealing (in Starfield), I go to the Den all the time to sell all my contraband. This is how I found the Emergency Kit in the list of items I could buy.

If you’re unaware of how to get to the Den, simply go to Chthonia in the Wolf System. There is a space station floating around Chthonia, and this is where you’ll find the Den.

To board the Den, hover your mouse over the white icon that appears when you’re flying around the station. Click whatever button you use to get out of your spacecraft and it’ll prompt you with a choice to board the space station. From there, walk into the Den and go to the left-hand side to find the Trade Authority.

Players in the Starfield community have also noted you can find it at the Abandoned Muybridge Pharmaceuticals Lab in Curie. However, you will need to pick a master lock to find it, so it’s certainly not the easiest way.

What level do you have to be for Emergency Kits to appear in Starfield?

While there is no clearly outlined level required to unlock Emergency Kits, I couldn’t find one until I had reached a particular stage. I was roughly level 35 when I found my first Emergency Kit. Items can spawn in areas based on your level, so come back later if you don’t see it immediately.

Other players noted they were above level 30 before they found an Emergency Kit, so this is likely the point you have to reach before you can locate one easily.

About the author