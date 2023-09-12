Starfield: Where to buy Digipicks

Digipicks will unlock all sorts of opportunities for you in Starfield, literally.

These digital lockpicks are your key to getting into extra valuable loot containers or important rooms. And while figuring out how to use them may be a challenge at first, you’ll get the hang of it rather soon.

Additionally, putting ranks into the Security skill will make using Digipicks easier, but the system itself is designed so that you will always have to spend at least one Digipick when opening a lock. If you lose track of how many you have, this can punish you at the most inopportune time, but they are notoriously cheap to buy and are available at a handful of places.

We’ve put together a comprehensive list of every location we’ve found that sells Digipicks in Starfield. Since they don’t weigh anything and they’re relatively cheap, we suggest stocking up on them each chance you get.

Where to buy Digipicks in New Atlantis

Both the Trade Authority (left-center) and Apex Electronics (right) in The Well sell Digipicks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

New Atlantis has the most storefronts that sell Digipicks compared to the other major settlement cities. There are four that we are aware of.

Jemison Mercantile, located near the New Atlantis landing zone.

Trade Authority New Atlantis, located in The Well.

Apex Electronics, located in The Well.

UC Distribution, located in the Commercial District.

Where to buy Digipicks in Cydonia

Trade Authority Cydonia, located on the top level of the Central Hub.

UC Exchange, located on the top level of the Central Hub.

Where to buy Digipicks in Neon

Newill’s Goods, located on the Ryujin side of Neon Core.

Trade Authority Neon, located directly across from the spaceport elevator in Neon Core.

Where to buy Digipicks in Akila City

Shepherd’s General Store, located to your left after passing through the main gate.

Trade Authority Akila City, located to the right and behind The Hitching Post.

Other locations where you can buy Digipicks in Starfield

The Trade Authority vendor in The Den, located in the Wolf System.

TK’s Tactical Gear and the Trade Authority in The Key, home base of the Crimson Fleet, located in the Kryx System. To access The Key, you must be friendly with the Crimson Fleet or be actively undercover for UC SysDef as part of that questline.



This list of locations will continue to be updated as we explore the wide Starfield galaxy.

About the author