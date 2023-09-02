How to find Lead in Starfield

Finding Lead in Starfield is an easy endeavor, and fortunately, you won’t have to go far. If you’ve navigated the first few planets in Starfield, you’ve likely come across your fair share already.

But if you were focused on following the story, I forgive you. There are many distractions in Starfield, with tons of exploring and fighting to do, it’s only fair to get lost from time to time.

I’ve traversed many a planet in Starfield, and I’ve found the perfect spot for cutting Lead out of the ground. These pockets of Lead can be sold for credits and once you’ve mined one planet clean, you can venture onto other planets to find more.

Where to find Lead in Starfield

Mining

Head to Kreet to find Lead. Screenshot by Dot Esports Use your Cutter and get mining. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Lead in the initial stages of the game. Once you’ve teamed up with Vasco and ventured on to tackle the Crimson Fleet on Kreet, you’ll be able to rack up a collection of Lead easily.

All you have to do is whip out your Cutter and find little clusters of Lead in the ground beneath you. You’ll likely find tons of Iron first but keep wandering near where your ship originally landed, and you’ll find heaps. Keep an eye out for the elemental abbreviation “Pb” as you use your scanner.

This is one of the first places I’d recommend mining Lead. However, Jemison is another excellent region for mining Lead.

Shops

Players with an extra bit of coin to spare, fear not, there are alternatives. You can purchase and sell clumps of Lead in various locations across the galaxy. I recommend saving your credits before going out and purchasing pounds of Lead.

However, if you’re low on time or aren’t up for mining, venture to New Atlantis and trade with the Jemison Mercantile, which is conveniently located on the same planet as the mining pocket mentioned above. Another place you can head to is Jane’s Goods in Cydonia. Here you’ll be able to sell and purchase minerals at a relatively reasonable price.

