While there are plenty of common resources in Starfield there are others that will have you pulling your hair out looking for answers. Sadly, Fluorine is one of those, as it’s a little rarer compared to the likes of Iron or Silver.

If you’re looking to upgrade your gear and need some of this resource then we suggest you gear up for a search because in our experience it can be quite tricky to find. That said, if you know where you’re looking it shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Here are some tips to take the frustration away from your search and get you Fluorine in a timely fashion.

Here’s how to get Fluorine in Starfield

Starfield character staring at Fluorine deposit, highlighted in green amongst rocks.
Here is how Fluorine can appear in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding Fluorine is done the same way all other mineral resources are in the game, however, it’s not as common as many of the rest. You’ll want to venture to planets that include the periodic table sign “F”, which indicates there is Fluorine on the planet or moon. A planet that I found it on was PIAZZI IV-C.

Once you land someplace that fits this bill then it’s time to get searching, and this might take you a while. Make sure your scanner is out while looking and if you’re eager to set up an outpost, this is the best way to get Fluorine as it can be found in abundance underground.

If you’d rather seek out a small amount then keep searching until you see a small deposit of it sticking out of the ground. This will also be surrounded by gas, so make sure your space suit is equipped with what it needs before heading in to loot.

To collect Flourine, simply walk up to the deposit and press the interact button to harvest it. It’s that simple: now you’ll have Fluorine in your inventory.

Again, seeking out Fluorine can take a while so if you don’t want to invest the time then you can purchase this like other resources from a variety of vendors across the stars.

