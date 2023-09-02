Managing resources can be quite a tedious task in Starfield. As you venture out into space you’re going to need a lot of supplies, but fortunately, all of these can be found across the stars.

Copper is something you’ll need to get your hands on during your time playing Starfield, and fortunately, it’s one of the easier resources to find—that is if you know where to look. So that you can take the stress out of mining Copper, here’s everything you need to know to track it down quickly so you can get back to exploring the system.

Here’s how to get Copper in Starfield

Here is what Copper looks like in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Copper is a resource that is common in Starfield, but sometimes it can take a little searching. Fortunately, by using the map as a guide you can narrow down the options and wind up with Copper in your collection in no time.

The first thing you’ll want to do is head to the map and look for planets or moons boasting the resource “Cu”. This is the molecular sign for Copper and only planets that feature this will have the resource on them. Once you’ve found a planet like this, for example, Zamka, open your resource map and land somewhere near the Cu symbol—this is represented with dark green.

Now head out with your scanner active and start looking at nearby rocks. It shouldn’t take too long to stumble upon Copper which can be identified by its gold-like tinge.

Your next step should be taking out the Cutter and firing at the rock. Once it’s destroyed, check your inventory, and bingo—you should now have Copper.

If you’d like to get an abundance of Copper it can be mined via an Outpost, but this will take substantially more effort. So if you’re looking for a quick way to get a couple of pieces then the cutter is the way to go.

