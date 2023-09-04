How to get Iridium in Starfield

To develop and progress through Starfield, you’ll need to upgrade your ship, suit, and equipment. Without vital resources and metals that can be found among the stars, you’ll find yourself falling behind.

Mining, harvesting, or purchasing these materials is key, and one such resource you’ll be needing is Iridium.

Iridium is a rare material that can be found as growths on rocks in Starfield, and it’s far from abundant. In real life, it’s one of the rarest elements on Earth, and unless you’ve got a keen eye in Starfield, you might just pass over this valuable mineral when you need it the most.

Where to find Iridium in Starfield

Video by Dot Esports

Iridium is a rare resource in Starfield I’ve come across more often than not on rocky moons. While I did find it while punching through the main quest on Nesoi in the Olympus System, I did spend a little of my time checking out the sky map looking for other resources like Argon and came across Iridium on moons in the Narion system.

You can also harvest Iridium from deposits using a resource extractor via an Outpost. Finding the deposit can be tricky, but once you do, all you’ll need is an extractor and a power source and you’re all set.

Like other resources, you can see whether a celestial body possesses Iridium by scanning a planet. If it contains Iridium, the atomic element symbol “Ir” will be displayed, meaning you can land and begin scouring the surface.

Like in the video above, look for highlighted growths on rocks. Your scanner will pick it up as Iridium: all you’ll have to do is pull out your Cutter and fire away until it blows apart. Harvest the Iridium and you’re all set.

Not a mining fan? Don’t worry, as some vendors in Starfield sell Iridium—but it’ll cost you. I found Midtown Minerals on Akila City stocked Iridium but given I wanted to save my credits, I decided to keep hunting for more to mine and harvest myself.

About the author