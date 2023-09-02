How to find and collect argon in Starfield

Argon is one of the many materials used for crafting in Starfield, and it’s one of three components used to build the Performance Enhancement I project in the researching station.

If you’re wanting to craft new upgrades but are struggling to find enough argon, here’s exactly where you can find and harvest the element in Bethesda’s new space RPG.

What planets have argon?

The quickest and easiest place to find argon is on Jemison, one of the first planets you’ll visit throughout your playthrough. But for those who are outside the Alpha Centauri System and have no interest in returning any time soon, there are a number of other locations where you can find the resource.

Once you’ve collected argon, you can find it in the resources tab of your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Argon seems fairly abundant in the universe, so you likely won’t have too much trouble finding planets teeming with the element. If you don’t want to spend any time hunting for it, though, you can fast travel to these star systems to find it much more quickly on the planets and moons below:

Luyten’s Rock (planet) in the Luyten’s Star System

Sirius II-a (moon) in the Sirius System

Nesoi (planet) in the Olympus System

How to extract argon in Starfield

I travelled to Nesoi in the Olympus System to find argon. To locate it, I first used Starfield’s planet-scanning feature in the map screen, as shown in the video below, so I could know where to land my ship. Based on what the scan showed me, I expected to be surrounded by argon when my ship touched ground. But this was far from what I found.

Video by Dot Esports

It took me running around for a few minutes before I finally found argon. I discovered it first in a vent and then finally found large deposits of it near the base of a mountain.

To extract argon from a vent, approach the vent and interact with it to harvest the resource.

to harvest the resource. For larger argon deposits in the ground , you’ll need to set up an outpost. Use your hand scanner (default F on PC, LB on Xbox) to highlight the argon. Hit the dedicated keybinding indicated at the bottom of the scanner HUD to set up an outpost. Place an argon extractor and a power supply near the deposit. Wait a few moments for the extractor to harvest the resource. Then interact with it to collect the argon.

, you’ll need to set up an outpost.

Argon vents allow you to collect the resource without setting up an extractor. Screenshot by Dot Esports Argon can also be found in deposits in the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What is argon used for in Starfield?

Like other materials and resources in Starfield, argon can be used to craft upgrades at a research station. It’s good to have on hand (or rather, on ship, if you don’t want to lug it around with you every where you go) in case you unlock new blueprints or run out of the resource.

