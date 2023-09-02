Starfield has all kinds of resources that may be required for different upgrades during your adventures in the galaxy, one of which is Nickel.

This mineral will probably pop up at some stage during your playthrough so being looped in as to how it can be found is going to help you out big time when the need arises. If you’re like me and prefer visual confirmation as to what each resource looks like in the game, here is what you’re looking for when on the hunt for Nickel in Starfield.

Here’s how to get Nickel in Starfield

Here’s what Nickel looks like in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nickel can be found and mined across planets in Starfield including Zamka. When looking at the map screen, keep your eyes peeled for any planets or moons that have the period table sign for Nickel on them which is “Ni”.

Any planets that have Ni in their resource list are worth exploring for Nickel, with most possessing it in abundance. Once you land simply open up your scanner and head out into the wild. It shouldn’t take too long to stumble across Nickel as it is one of the more common resources in the game.

Nickel doesn’t really have any defining features with its appearance so make sure you’re scanning all of the resources in your vision. Eventually, when you find it it will appear as a green and silver rock.

Now, simply pull out the Cutter and start firing at the rock, and eventually, you will score yourself some Nickel. This is now placed in your inventory for all of your crafting uses.

For gamers who aren’t particularly fond of farming items, there is another way to get Nickel and that’s by purchasing it from a vendor. If you’re in a pinch and need some then this is a great way to get your hands on it; however, if you’ve got the time, we suggest mining it for yourself and saving your hard-earned credits for something else.

