How to get chlorine in Starfield

Here's a quick way to get your hands on the resource.

From cooking to researching new skills, you’ll need a number of minerals, metals, and materials in Starfield. One of these includes chlorine, an element that’s easy to come by in the universe—if you know where to look, that is.

Here’s how you can get chlorine in Starfield.

Step-by-step process for obtaining chlorine in Starfield

Getting your hands on any resource in Starfield can be a bit of a process, but finding chlorine is similar for the different minerals and metals you’ll find from planet to planet:

Use Starfield’s planetary map to locate chlorine

Set a landing destination near a resource deposit on the planet’s surface

Use your hand scanner to find the resource in the ground around you

Build an outpost to mine the chlorine Add a chlorine extractor to the outpost Add a power source to the extractor

Wait for the extractor to collect the resource, and then take it from the extractor

Chlorine is a required component for many crafting recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find a chlorine deposit on a planet in Starfield

Before you can mine the resource, you’ll need to first locate it. While in your ship, head to the planetary map. You’ll be able to show the resources of a nearby planet by pressing R on PC or LB on Xbox. Each planet has different metals and minerals on it, so you’ll need to find one that has chlorine as one of its main resources.

For those of you who are still early in your space exploration journey, you can find chlorine from one of the first planets you’ll land on, Jemison.

When you press the keybinding to show a resource from the map, the overview of the planet will change to show you exactly where that resource is, with corresponding colors for each resource. You’ll need to locate chlorine by hovering over parts of the planet, as shown in the video below. Once you’ve found a chunk of land with the element, click on it and then select the “Land” option to fly your ship to the deposit.

Building an outpost to mine chlorine

After you’ve landed near a chlorine deposit, you’ll want to pull out your hand scanner. The default keybinding for this function is F on PC and LB for Xbox. From there, run around until you’ve found the chlorine deposit you want to mine. Then, select the option to build a base (R on PC).

You’ll need to first place the Outpost Beacon before you’ll be able to add any other buildings or structures. Once you’ve dropped the beacon nearby, scroll down to the type of extractor you want in the yellow menu on the right side of your screen. When you’ve selected the Chlorine Extractor, you’ll be able to place it anywhere in front of you. I chose to place mine directly on top of the chlorine deposit.

To wrap up your base, you’ll need to power your extractor with a power supply. Scroll through the different structure menus in the outpost-building screen to find the list of power supplies you can choose from. I picked the Solar Array and placed it directly next to the extractor.

Once you have all your structures in place, head out of the outpost-building screen and wait a few seconds. The extractor should be churning away, and a few seconds later, you’ll be able to interact with it to pocket some chlorine.

About the author