How to use the Pharmaceutical Lab in Starfield

Health aids are critical in Starfield, and they could mean the difference between life and death when you’re on out on a space adventure.

While you can pick up health aids throughout Starfield’s world, crafting them at a Pharmaceutical Lab is a quicker (and sometimes easier) way to get them. It’s also a great way to get rid of resources and lighten your weight load. Here’s how to use Pharmaceutical Labs in Starfield to craft health aids.

How to use Starfield’s Pharmaceutical Lab to craft health aids

You can find Pharmaceutical Labs scattered throughout the world of Starfield, but I find the easiest one to access is in the basement of the Constellation Lodge.

You can identify a Pharmaceutical Lab as it usually has an Emergency First Aid box above it. The white station itself has a stack of vials on it with a screen on the left, like the picture above.

When you find a Pharmaceutical Lab, press ‘A’ on your Xbox controller or ‘E’ on your keyboard to access it. This brings up a screen showing all the items you are currently able to craft at this station, along with the effects of the craftable items.

Each item requires certain resources to craft, which you can see in the upper right-hand corner of the screen when you highlight the relevant item. For example, Antibiotics require 1 Antimicrobial and 1 Membrane.

Crafting pharmaceutical items is very useful in Starfield | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have the required materials to craft an item, its name will be highlighted. Items you can’t craft will be grayed out. To craft an item you have the resources for, navigate to the item, and you should see the ‘Craft’ button highlighted on the right-hand side of the screen.

To craft that item, hold down ‘A’ on controller or ‘E’ on PC. This crafts the item and adds it to the ‘Aids’ category of your inventory. There is no limit to the number of items you can craft at the Pharmaceutical Lab, just make sure you have the resources to do so.

