Starfield Outpost guide: how to place and build your base

Outposts are terrestrial bases that you can build across a variety of planets in Starfield. These outposts can be used to help extract specific resources, house your Armillary, or keep useful companions.

While Starfield might be most well-known for its space combat and ship exploration, outposts and base building are also core mechanics. If you invest heavily in research, whether it be for pharmaceuticals or weapons, you will find yourself in near-constant need of resources.

You won’t receive too much instruction in-game for how to build outposts, though it remains one of the best ways to passively gain resources. If you are trying to build an outpost in Starfield, here is what you will need to do.

Where should you build an Outpost in Starfield?

Whenever building an outpost, there are several variables that you should take into consideration. First, you likely won’t be able to build an outpost everywhere. The Planetary Habitation skill can unlock planets with extreme environments as possible outpost locations. If you don’t have this unlocked, you will be relatively limited where you can place your base.

Investing points into Planetary Habitation will increase the number of environments where you can build outposts | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, you should look for planets that contain the resources you want. By going into a planet’s orbit and scanning the surface, you can get a quick rundown of all the common and rare non-organic resources found on the planet. In my case, I’m in constant need of titanium, so I made sure to find several titanium-rich planets to plant my flag.

You should also note that you cannot build an outpost in an already-developed settlement. Though you are free to build outposts on Jemison or Akila, you cannot do so inside of New Atlantis or Akila City.

How do you build an Outpost in Starfield?

To build an outpost in Starfield, all you will need to do is land on a habitable planet and pull out your scanner. Once at a suitable location, you can plant your outpost beacon. PC players can do this by pressing ‘R’ while Xbox users will need to press ‘X.’

The Beacon will always be your first structure | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once your beacon has been placed, you will have a range of structures to build. Personally, I tend to use outposts as farms for certain resources. In order to do this, you will need to build an extractor as well as a power source. Once your extractor is functioning, you can leave it to gather your desired resource while you are away, though I also recommend building containers so they don’t fill up too quickly.

Extractors are great for passively gaining resources | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before building anything in your outpost, you will see what resources you need to complete the project. Since most structures will require common materials, I suggest stocking up on Copper, Iron, Tungsten, and plenty of Aluminum.

You should also be aware that your outpost can be susceptible to attacks from space pirates, local wildlife, or even the Starborn. Given you won’t always be there to defend your outpost yourself, you should look into building turrets and stationing companions to protect your base.

