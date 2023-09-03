How to assign crew to Outposts in Starfield

Bethesda games are well-known for their companion systems, but Starfield takes things one step further by letting you have various crew members on your team, in addition to standalone companions that follow you as you explore the galaxy.

As well as assigning them to your ships, you can send your crew members to work at your Outposts, too. In this guide, we will explain how to assign your crew to your Outposts so you can be sure that you’re making the most of your team.

Assigning crew members to outposts in Starfield

Starfield has a specific menu that allows you to organize your crew. To access it, head over to the main data menu and navigate to the ship menu. This will bring up an overview of your ship. In the bottom left corner, there is an option that says “Crew”. Click on this and you will be taken to the crew menu.

Here, you will find all the crew members that you have recruited thus far. The people listed will range from the game’s main companions—like Vasco or Sarah Morgan—to various named and unnamed specialists that you hired along the way.

The Crew Menu. Image via Dot Esports.

Along with their name, you will also see two other columns in this menu: Assignment and Skills. You can choose the crewmate with the most relevant skills to the Outpost you’re assigning them to, or simply assign whoever you want wherever you want. That’s the beauty of being captain.

Building Crew Stations in Starfield

You might find that you have nowhere to assign your crew members, and there are a few reasons why that may be. First, make sure your Outpost is established and ready to go. Next, ensure that you have built a Crew Station at the Outpost that you are trying to send your crewmate to.

To get started, open up the build menu to place an Outpost Beacon if you haven’t already, as this will establish your Outpost. You can do this by going into scanning mode and selecting the Outpost option. This lets you put your Outpost Beacon down and start building, but you can only do so if you have enough materials.

Anyone got some spare Nickel? Image via Dot Esports.

Then, to build a Crew Station, you will need two Iron, five Aluminum, and three Nickel. As long as you have those materials to-hand, you should be good-to-go and ready to build your Crew Station.

Once you’ve built and placed your Crew Station in your Outpost, an option will appear in the crew menu to assign your chosen crew to that particular Outpost. It really is that simple when it comes to assigning crew to your Outposts across the galaxy.

