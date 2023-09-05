Best Outpost locations in Starfield

One of the first major milestones for players in Starfield is building their first Outpost. This allows you to start gathering your own passive resources and colonize a part of any planet that you desire.

Of course, with so many different planets to choose from, selecting a location for your Outpost is not an easy endeavor. In fact, it took me well over three hours of searching to find a planet that I eventually wanted to settle on. While you can simply pick a random planet that you like the name of or is in a system that’s easily accessible, a lot more can go into selecting a planet to start an Outpost on.

If you’ve been traveling the Settled Systems for an Outpost-worthy planet but haven’t had any luck, allow me to assist you. I have compiled a list of what I believe to be the best planets to start an Outpost on in Starfield.

Best starting Outpost location in Starfield

First off, you will need a specific planet to start your first Outpost on. This planet needs to meet a few qualifications for it to be the best starting spot.

You want to select a planet that has all of the basic resources and minerals you need to create better structures for your future and more advanced Outposts. It’s also important to select a planet with decent environmental conditions as this affects how you will be able to power the Outpost.

The minerals you want to prioritize first are Iron and Aluminum, which are required for creating stronger materials and Outpost development research projects. By making an Outpost on a planet that has both Iron and Aluminum, you can set up an Extractor in a biome that has both of these minerals available to mine.

The moon of Andraphon. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best planet I found to extract both Iron and Aluminum is actually a moon called Andraphon in the Narion system. Andraphon is a moon that orbits the planet Sumati, and it has several available resources for you to mine. Specifically, Andraphon has Iron, Aluminum, Helium, and Beryllium, and there are certain spots on the planet where you can set up an Outpost to mine all four of the minerals at the same time.

Ideally, you want to use this Outpost to gather enough materials and resources to create a more advanced Outpost somewhere else in the galaxy.

Best planets for an Outpost in Starfield

Given that there are so many planets in Starfield, it will really be up to you to explore different systems and see if there are specific planets that have all of the minerals you need.

Luckily, I have discovered a handful of planets/moons that are flush with minerals and have great environmental conditions. If you build your Outpost in the right spot on these planets, you will have access to several different minerals and even a great view of the planet’s landscape. These planets have far more resources than Andraphon, making them a perfect step up from your starter Outpost to one you can fully flesh out.

Linnaeus IV-b

Linnaeus IV-b is full of resources. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our first planet is another moon, and it orbits the planet Linnaeus IV in the Linnaeus system. This moon comes complete with support for Helium, Water, Aluminum, Iron, Lead, Beryllium, Ytterbium, and Alkanes. I recommend building a couple of Outposts on this moon so you can take full advantage of all the minerals it has to offer.

If Linnaeus IV-b doesn’t have the mineral you’re looking for, though, I suggest looking around at some of the other planets in the Linnaeus system. There are planets and moons in this system that support a much wider variety of minerals, such as Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Iridium, Platinum, and more.

Zamka

The moon of Zamka. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is perhaps one of the more practical Outpost location options as you don’t have to leave the starting system of Alpha Centauri to settle here. Zamka is a moon that orbits the planet Olivas, and you can visit here right from the start of Starfield.

Zamka has support for a whopping eight minerals, including Helium, Water, Nickel, Copper, Iron, Uranium, Cobalt, and Vanadium. It is a temperate planet with plenty of attractive landscapes for you to settle on.

Pyrocyon III

I have established a Copper Outpost on Pyrocyon III. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have made it far enough into the main story of Starfield, you will have already visited the planet of Pyrocyon III. While this is where a main quest takes place, it’s also a planet that is perfect for an Outpost. It has a decent climate, high oxygen levels, and the fauna there are at a relatively low level, should you encounter any wildlife.

What makes Pyrocyon III such a great Outpost location is its supply of rare minerals and resources. In addition to the common Copper, Argon, and Fluorine, the planet also has Neon, Tetrafluorides, and Ionic Liquids. This is a perfect Outpost location if you already have a starter Outpost that produces minerals such as Aluminum and Iron. You can simply use those minerals to further your Outpost’s construction on Pyrocyon III.

Titan

Titan is a late-game Outpost location. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our last Outpost location comes on a familiar moon. Located in the Sol system, Titan is a moon that orbits the planet Saturn. Titan is a terrific late-game Outpost location since you can only make an Outpost on the moon after acquiring the Planetary Habitation ability in the Science skill tree.

Moreover, Titan supports some of the more useful and sought-after minerals in Starfield, including Titanium, Tungsten, and Lead. While you won’t get to settle on Titan for quite some time, it’s well worth the journey.

And that wraps up my picks for the best Outpost locations in Starfield. Hopefully, you found a solid location for your point in the game.

