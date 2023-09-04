How to find and harvest Chlorosilanes in Starfield

You'll need to either do the digging yourself or pay someone else to do it.

Aspiring inventors in Starfield will need plenty of extra resources on hand if they want to craft everything Bethesda’s new space RPG has to offer. From elements to food ingredients, there are a number of materials, metals, and other supplies you’ll need to locate, one of which is Chlorosilane.

Chlorosilane is an “uncommon inorganic resource,” according to the item’s in-game description. There are a few ways you can acquire the chemical compound in Starfield, and it’s relatively easy to find if you know where to look.

Here’s exactly where you can find Chlorosilane in Starfield.

How to get Chlorosilane in Starfield

There are a few means of obtaining Chlorosilane in Starfield:

Locate Chlorosilanes on planets or moons and harvest it yourself Find it randomly in containers or in the open world Purchase it from stores around the universe

Chlorosilanes in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find Chlorosilane? Planets and moons where the element can be harvested

The most surefire way of obtaining Chlorosilane is by finding it on planets or moons and doing the digging yourself. The chemical compounds are represented by SiH3Cl on the resources planetary map. I found Chlorosilane on the following planets:

Jemison (planet) in the Alpha Centauri System

Earth (planet) in the Sol System

Sirius III-b (moon) in the Sirius System

Because Chlorosilanes are rarer than other simple resources, you won’t be able to pinpoint exactly where the compound is via the planetary resource map, so pick any spot on the planet or moon you want to land on—just make sure it’s a biome that’s suitable for your gear. Ultimately, I chose to hunt for Chlorosilane on Jemison since I was already in the Alpha Centauri neighborhood. And luckily for me, I found an abundance of the resource when my ship touched ground.

How to harvest Chlorosilanes in Starfield

Once you’ve landed on the planet or moon where Chlorosilanes are, run around with your Hand Scanner out until you find a node or deposit of the resource, as shown in the video below. To harvest Chlorosilanes from these nodes, called Chlorosilanes Seep, simply approach and interact with it to add it to your inventory.

Video by Dot Esports

If you’ve found a Chlorosilanes vein, however, you’ll need to build an outpost and place a Chlorosilanes Extractor. To do so, you’ll need four Nickel, five Aluminum, and three Iron. The extractor will also need a power supply, so don’t forget to place one nearby. I opted for a Solar Array to power my extractor, which cost me four Aluminum, two Beryllium, and three Copper.

Once you have both your extractor and power supply situated over the resource vein, all you need to do is wait. After a few moments, you’ll find units of Chlorosilane in the extractor, and you can directly take them from the structure.

Select the Chlorosilanes Extractor from the Outpost menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to buy Chlorosilane in Starfield

Look, we get it—not everyone wants to put in the legwork of mining resources. But if you’re not willing to do a bit of manual labor, you’re going to need to fork over those hard-earned credits.

You can elect to buy the compound from shops instead. One of the easiest and earliest stores you’ll find Chlorosilane is the Jemison Mercantile, what’s easily my favorite store in all of Starfield because of its impressive diversity in stock. At Jemison Mercantile, you’ll be able to purchase all kinds of different items—including other resources like Membrane and Amino Acids, clothing like spacesuits and apparel, and helpful aid items like Med Packs and Ship Parts.

Jemison Mercantile can be found in the New Atlantis spaceport. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to Jemison Mercantile, head to New Atlantis’s spaceport. If you’re coming from your ship, head straight and then take a slight left up the ramp. You’ll see Jemison Mercantile directly in front of you.

