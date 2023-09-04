Where to get more Med Packs in Starfield

You’re going to take damage in Starfield. Whether it’s getting tagged during a firefight or simply misjudging how heigh a fall will be, losing health is a problem every player faces regularly during their time with Bethesda’s new RPG, but thankfully Med Packs are here to save the day.

Med Packs are the most common way to heal in Starfield and likely the first that you’ll encounter. These items restore a portion of your character’s health and can be integral to keeping you alive during longer firefights.

While they are in abundance throughout the game, sometimes you’re going to accidentally run out without realizing it. I can speak from well-learned experience, having had this problem during my first hours with Starfield, but the good news, there are plenty of ways to replenish your Med Pack supplies and stay healthy.

Where to find Med Packs in Starfield

Here is where you can find Medical Kits in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several ways you can get your hands on Med Packs in Starfield, but the most simple way is to simply find them during your questing.

As you arrive on different planets, make sure you’re exploring any Outposts or enemy camps that you stumble upon. Many of these will have their own medical supplies located within. Simply seek out the green or blue medical containers which can be on walls, benches, and even in cupboards.

When opened you should see the supplies inside which most often include Med Packs. Along with the ones that you find, you can also purchase Med Packs should your supplies dwindle.

Here is a Medical Bay in New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Medical Centers in Starfield stock Med Packs for purchase. If you’re readying up for a mission, heading to one of these locations and replenishing your supplies first is a great idea, however, unlike finding them, these Med Packs will cost you credits.

Related How to use the weapon workbench in Starfield

Once you buy out the Med Pack supply from a Medical Center you’ll need to wait a while before stock returns, however, you can always try one of the other healing methods to get your character back into healthy shape.

About the author