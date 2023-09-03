In Starfield, Membrane (while undeniably gross) is a tissue resource used for crafting.

Membrane is required to craft items like distilled water, but it’s not clear exactly how you get hold of this resource. Fortunately, it’s not difficult to find if you know where to look. If you want to know how to get Membrane in Starfield, read on.

How to harvest Membrane in Starfield

Pack by name and nature | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Membrane can be harvested from Pack Coralbugs in Starfield. You may have encountered these mantis-like creatures early on in the game.

Pack Coralbugs can be found in green, remote areas in Starfield, but I recommend heading to the Fracking Station on the other side of planet Jemison to find a few in a cluster. I found a group of them to the right of the landing site at the Fracking Station, alongside some Apex Parrothawks, Hunting Tuskfrogs, and Herding Cutterheads, so it’s a good spot for harvesting resources from these creatures.

You can fast travel to the Fracking Station on Jemison | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you do decide to go here, I advise being quick on your feet and having a weapon, such as a grenade, that can quickly clear crowds of creatures at once. Otherwise, you can try to pick them off one at a time, though it can be tricky not to spook them all.

It’s not exactly the prettiest resource to harvest | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve located a Coralbug (or a few) and disposed of it, you can loot its corpse for Membrane and it will be added to your inventory.

How to buy Membrane in Starfield

If you would rather simply buy Membrane from a Vendor, a much simpler option, then you can do so. Membrane can be bought for 9 Credits from the following Vendors:

Wen Tseng at the UC Distribution Center in the Commercial District of New Atlantis on Jemison

Amoli Bava at the Jemison Mercentile in New Atlantis on jemison

James Newill at Neon on Volii Alpha

