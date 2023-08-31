Where should you build the Armillary in Starfield?

The final task in the ‘High Price to Pay’ mission in Starfield requires you to construct an Armillary, forcing you to either store the Artifacts on your ship or on an outpost. Given the importance of the Artifacts, wherever you decide to place your Armillary will become a massive target.

For the first part of Starfield, you will be collecting Artifacts to compile at the Constellation’s home base, the Lodge. After The Hunter’s attack, this site has been compromised and you will need to find a new place to store your Artifacts. The placement itself is entirely up to the player, though there are some things to note about each potential location.

Should you build the Armillary on your ship or an outpost in Starfield?

To finish off ‘High Price to Pay,’ you will need to build the Armillary on either your home spaceship or an outpost. Personally, I prefer to construct the Armillary on my ship. Your spacecraft is a far more convenient option in terms of resources and usage. Whenever you eventually use the Armillary, it will be done via ship.

You will need to a new place to construct your Armillary after the Lodge is compromised. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The outpost allows you to put the Armillary on any planet you might want to, whether it be just outside Atlantis City or on the ruins of Earth. This option will cost you a variety of resources, especially if you want to build and develop your outpost further. Though potentially more costly, you can make your outpost remote and out of the crosshairs of the Starborn.

What does the Armillary do in Starfield?

As stated, you will eventually need to utilize the Armillary you construct. Up until the later parts of Starfield, you will be gathering Artifact pieces to add to your collection. At the same time, The Hunter and The Emissary, two Starborn you meet along your journey, are similarly gathering Artifacts to visit The Unity.

Once you acquire not only all of your Artifacts but also the Starborns’ Artifacts, you can place them in your Armillary. After placing all your Artifacts, you will use the Armillary to Grav Jump directly into The Unity, where you will make yet another major decision.

