How to get titanium in Starfield

In Starfield, you can use crafting for a variety of purposes. Whether it be building materials for your Outpost or fulfilling research recipes, titanium is a resource that you will regularly need.

Given the vast number of planets and resources in Starfield, you might need some help tracking down a reliable source for the material.

Titanium is a necessary resource for starting up an Armillary on your own Outpost. After seeing this necessity, I immediately began to scour the vast emptiness of space in search of titanium. While you can always loot random amounts of titanium off fallen enemies or around caves, there is a constant source of titanium that you can find in Starfield.

Where to find titanium in Starfield

The best place I have found that holds titanium is in the Vega System, on Vega II-B, the moon of the Vega II planet. You should note that titanium is considered a rare material, so you will want to invest points into both your Scanning and Geology skills.

The Vega system can be found just above Narion | Screenshot by Dot Esports Vega II has plenty of moons, but Vega II-B is your target | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vega is a fairly far out system in Starfield, located just above Narion. Use the map above for reference to help find the System and exact moon to land on. After landing, pull out your scanner and enjoy boost packing around this low gravity environment until you reach a patch of titanium, labeled at “Ti.”

If your Science skills are not built out enough to loot titanium from the moon’s surface, you can always build an extractor as part of your Outpost if you have the necessary resources. With a working extractor, you do not need to meticulously point your laser at every titanium source you see and instead let the machine do the work for you.

You can scan any planet or moon to spot the present inorganic resources | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of course, you can find titanium across plenty of other moons and planets. Before landing on a planet, use the scan function to see all the possible resources you can find and keep an eye out for Ti.

