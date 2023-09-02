How to get aluminum in Starfield

Whether you are crafting or researching, you will likely need to find aluminum at some point in Starfield. While inorganic materials are a critical resource in Starfield, it is not always apparent where to find items such as aluminum.

Unlike various other rare resources scattered throughout the settled systems, you can actually purchase aluminum from vendors, though you can also still find it for yourself across several planets. Being a fairly common resource, you won’t need to go too far to find aluminum in Starfield. If you are looking for this valuable resource, here is where you will need to go.

Where can you purchase aluminum in Starfield?

Though hidden away, there are two known vendors in Starfield that sell certain resources, including aluminum. Jemison Mercantile, found in the Commercial District of New Atlantis, and Jane’s Goods, found in Cydonia on Mars, are two excellent places to find and purchase inorganic materials.

Unless you have already bought them out, these two merchants typically carry more aluminum than you can actually carry. If you need a lot of aluminum for your project, I heavily recommend bringing along a companion on your shopping trip to help you carry the load. Aside from aluminum, Jemison Mercantile and Jane’s Goods carry other common resources, including beryllium, chlorine, iron, and others.

Where to find aluminum in Starfield

Porrima is home of Paradiso, the prime vacation spot in the Settled Systems | Screenshot by Dot Esports Scanning a planet will give you a rundown of its most common resources | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t want to spend the credits to purchase aluminum, you can still extract it for yourself in Starfield. The best place I have found to farm aluminum is the planet Porrima III, located in the Porrima System. This planet is rich in aluminum.

While you can simply search the planet and physically mine the aluminum yourself, I heavily recommend setting up an outpost on Porrima III if you find yourself needing aluminum often. By setting up an outpost and creating an extractor, you can passively acquire aluminum while performing other tasks.

Aluminum is also a fairly common resource found throughout the systems. If you are only casually looking for the material, I recommend scanning any planet you orbit before landing to see where it holds aluminum.

About the author