Antimony is one of the rare resources in Starfield, so coming into contact with it can be an absolute shock. However, we’ve found multiple places for you to search so you can add it to your inventory.

There are tons of different materials that can be used in a multitude of ways. Starfield sets players on an adventure where the vast majority of their items can be upgraded and tweaked to cater to their gaming needs.

How to get Antimony in Starfield

Head to Indum III-A Moon in Indum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I went to the Indum solar system and flew toward Indum III-a. This moon just next to Indum, has plenty of resources for you to mine.

Antimony is a tier three resource in Starfield with the element abbreviation “Sb.” You’re going to have to hop on a ship and venture to multiple locations if you want to fill your whole inventory with Antimony.

Fortunately, there is more than enough to go around on:

Beta Andraste I-c

Beta Marae V-b

Gasparis

Indum III-a

Indum IV-d

Maheo VII

Moloch III

Muphrid VI-d

Now the universe is your oyster. You’ll have multiple planets to choose from with the added benefit of other resources like water and copper in the majority of the regions listed above. You’ll have to venture out of your ship to find some. Using your scanner will be of great help. Lots of these planets have a variety of different outposts to explore while you’re there.

What is Antimony used for in Starfield?

Starfield’s long list of resources has heaps of different uses. Antimony is mainly dedicated to improving your bullets. You’ll be able to use Antimony for Flechette and Penetrator rounds in Starfield.

Now you can venture off to any of these planets and likely find a shipload of Antimony for you to mine and know exactly what it’s for.

