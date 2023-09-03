How to get Tetrafluorides in Starfield

Tetrafluorides are a resource that you can use in Starfield for a variety of crafting purposes. Primarily, this material is a necessity in many pharmaceutical research projects. Considering the vast number of in-organic resources in Starfield, it is rarely ever clear where you should go for your exact need.

There are two primary ways to get tetrafluorides in Starfield. First, you can purchase the item from specific vendors across several different parts of the settled systems. Second, you get lucky and loot the item off either fallen enemies or destroyed ships. Purchasing this item from vendors is a far more reliable method, though you might not know exactly which shops carry tetrafluorides. If you are looking for tetrafluorides in Starfield, this is where you will need to go.

Where to buy Tetrafluorides in Starfield

The most convenient spot I have found to purchase tetrafluorides in Starfield is at Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis, on the planet Jemison. This is a one-stop shop for a wide variety of resources you might need. After landing in the New Atlantis spaceport, follow the signs to the shopping area and you should see it as the first building.

Several other merchants will sell Tetrafluorides, but you can always find it at Jemison Mercantile | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unlike other, rarer resources, tetrafluorides won’t cost you too much money. At about 17 credits per bottle, or 15 if you are a UC citizen, you won’t need to clear out your bank account to complete your project.

Of course, this is not the only way that you can get tetrafluorides. Enemies will often drop random resources, whether it be on the ground or in the space battle. I recommend checking every fallen enemy for their loot, simply because they just might have exactly what you are looking for. While this is not a very reliable way of farming any material, it might just save you some credits every so often.

