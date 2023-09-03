How to buy a house in Starfield

As is often the case with Bethesda games, there are plenty of options available when it comes to living spaces in Starfield.

Though there are options for you to have your own space that don’t require digging deep into your pockets—like the room available to you in The Lodge once you join Constellation, or the customizable mobile home that is your spaceship—there is nothing quite like having a proper home to rest your weary head after your long space travels.

Not only this, but having your own home is practical, as it gives you more storage options. This can be particularly handy if you’re the sort of player that picks up everything they come across and often finds themselves overencumbered.

The main cities in Starfield all have property options for you: New Atlantis on Jemison, Cydonia on Mars, Akila City on Akila, and Neon on Volii Alpha. Additional houses also become available after you complete certain quests later in the game.

Buying a house in New Atlantis

The first major planet you come across in Starfield is Jemison as you venture into the city of New Atlantis. This city is the base of operations for Constellation and you will spend a lot of time here, so owning a home can be a helpful.

If you want to buy a house in New Atlantis, you will first need to become a United Colonies citizen. To do this, you will need to complete certain missions for the UC, including becoming a member of the Vanguard.

To join the Vanguard, head to the MAST Building and talk to the commander, John Tuala. You can also wait until you embark on the main Constellation quest with Sarah Morgan, as you will have to go and visit the commander anyway.

You’ll need to speak to Commander Tuala to join the Vanguard. Image via Dot Esports.

Once you have completed the steps to become a member of the Vanguard, you will unlock Vanguard faction quests. Keep working your way through them, and eventually you’ll become a UC Citizen and be eligible to purchase property.

When you finally have citizenship, head over to Aphelion Realty and speak to the real estate agent to buy a house. You can find the building in the MAST area of New Atlantis, across from the main MAST building.

The Dream Home trait in Starfield

If this all sounds like too lengthy of a process for you, there is a way to obtain a house at the start of the game. That said, it comes with a hefty price.

You can own a house straight away in Starfield by selecting the Dream Home trait when choosing your traits during character customization. Picking this trait will immediately provide access to your very own luxury villa on the planet of Nesoi in the Olympus system.

Your dream home on planet Nesoi. Image via Dot Esports.

Of course, the trait comes with a catch. Your dream home wasn’t free, so you’ll start the game in debt by 125,000 credits. You’ll need to start repaying your debt straight away, with payments of 500 credits once a week.

If you are willing to be burdened with crippling debt from the get-go, then make sure to choose the Dream Home trait when creating your character.

