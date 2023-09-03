Should you equip the Dream Home trait in Starfield?

Starfield players are presented with all sorts of traits to choose from when crafting their character. The Dream Home trait stands out among them because it offers players the unique advantage of owning a home right from the beginning.

But the official description paints a bittersweet picture: “You own a luxurious, customizable house on a peaceful planet! Unfortunately it comes with a 125,000 credit mortgage with GalBank that has to be paid weekly.” It’s a harsh reality that might make some players think twice about whether it’s the right call.

Given these factors, one might wonder: Is the Dream Home trait the best pick, or might there be other traits that offer even more value?

Is the Dream Home trait worth equipping?

The Dream Home trait is a top-tier choice because it gives players a home on Nosoi, a stone’s throw from the bustling New Atlantis, right after you wrap up the game’s first main quest.

Buying a home in Starfield typically sets players back anywhere from 6,500 to a whopping 235,000 credits. For those hoping for a freebie, you’ll need to finish a long chain of quests to unlock a free apartment. So, the trait is one of the better ones.

A 125,000 credit mortgage in Starfield might sound a little daunting at first, but it’s structured in a player-friendly manner that makes the mortgage less intimidating than it sounds. With weekly payments of 500 credits, it’s a breeze to pay off. A quick interaction with your home’s front door, and you’re set for the week.

For players diving into Starfield, the Dream Home trait is a standout option. It offers an immediate foothold, providing a clear advantage for those eager to establish their presence from day one. It’s not just about having a home; it’s about getting a jumpstart on your cosmic journey.

