How to visit your Dream Home in Starfield

There are over a dozen Traits for you to select from in the character creator of Starfield, but one of them allows you to have a “Dream Home” right from the start of the game. If you’re not sure where to find it though, here’s how you can visit your Dream Home in Starfield.

While this sounds fantastic, it does come with a hefty mortgage loan that you need to pay back every week with your hard-earned credits. The loan is for 125,000 credits, so you’ll be paying it off well into your journey. It could all be worth it once you see your Dream Home for the first time, though. Unfortunately, Starfield doesn’t do a terrific job of telling you exactly where to locate your Dream Home once the game opens up for you.

In this guide, I’ll explain exactly where you can visit your Dream Home in Starfield.

Starfield Dream Home location

Fortunately, your Dream Home isn’t too far from the starting system of Alpha Centauri. Your house is located in the Olympus star system on the planet Nesoi. You can jump to this system with your spaceship by opening the galaxy map and looking just to the right of Alpha Centauri.

Here, you will see the systems of Olympus and Aranae. You want to select Olympus, which is the system on the left, and more specifically, travel to the lush planet of Nesoi. By default, selecting the Olympus system will make you travel to Nesoi.

How to get to the Olympus system. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve made the jump to the Olympus system, open up your galaxy map again and you should see the planet Nesoi on your screen. By focusing on Nesoi, you can rotate around it to find a location simply called “Your Home.” Fast travel to this landing site, and you will land right at your Dream Home.

Decorating your Dream Home in Starfield

Inside your Dream Home, you will find a massive space with features like stairs, a kitchen, multiple entrances, and more. However, the majority of the house will be empty, and it’s your job to decorate the home with whatever decorations you like. In order to start decorating, find the panel on the wall to the left of the kitchen.

This is your Decorate panel, and it allows you to craft items to fill your home with. This includes things like couches, benches, wall decorations, and more. Of course, you will have to craft all of these items with materials you have acquired during your time in Starfield, so this Dream Home essentially acts as an Outpost that has already been built for you.

You will need to have all of the materials in your character’s inventory, as the Decorate panel will not allow you to use materials on your ship’s inventory to craft items inside the house.

