Starfield: Should you join the Vanguard?

The Vanguard is one of the main factions in Starfield, and players will get the option to join them quite early in the game. It feels like a pretty big step, as the game is already asking you to make a commitment while you have just begun to flirt with the content, so should you do it?

Should you join the Vanguard?

Yes, you should join the Vanguard. Starfield is all about exploring and seeing the universe, and the Vanguard is about doing some good along the way. The main advantage to joining Vanguard is that you will get to go on a lot of missions and quests for them. This means bounties, loot, credits, and chains of quests that can be very entertaining and somewhat challenging. You will also get access to new items in the ship-building options, but they will potentially be a little out of your league right now. Either way, the Vanguard is a great way to give yourself some mission options in the early part of Starfield, and there is little reason not to join them. It doesn’t even impact your ability to join other factions later in the game.

Who is the Vanguard?

The Vanguard was founded in 2315, a response by the United Colonies to the fact that the ongoing Colony War was starting to impact civilians. As their enemies, such as the Freestar Collective, were using civilian ships for wartime, the UC started the Vanguard, a civilian navy. As a civilian navy, the Vanguard is filled with people who very much buy into the concept and philosophy of the United Colonies. Those who survive the challenges of life in the Vanguard will receive citizenship as a reward.

It should be noted the very first mission that the Vanguard sends you on will go wrong in stunning fashion, but it’s a lot of fun and is definitely something you should do. It will lead you on a nice chain of missions, and the system that you will explore is well worth checking out as well.

Where to find the Vanguard

You will be able to join the Vanguard by visiting John Tuala at the UC building in the MAST District at New Atlantis on Jemison. You can find this directly above the train station in the MAST District. You will automatically end up doing this if you have Sarah Morgan in your party, as she is a former Vanguard member.

Chat with Tuala, and he will ask you to join. If you say yes, you will need to do a quick museum tour followed by some flight and combat training. Make sure you pay attention during the museum tour, or Tuala will know.

