Limits on joining factions in Starfield: Can you join them all – Explained

Aside from Starfield’s main questline, players are free to join a number of factions filled with unique characters, quests, and rewards. While you begin Starfield as part of the exploration guild Constellation, The Crimson Fleet, United Colonies, Freestar Collective, and Ryujin Industries are all joinable groups.

As you progress through the game, you will gradually learn the history of the Settled System. Far from peaceful, factions such as the United Colonies and Freestar Collective waged war against each other, while the Crimson Fleet stands opposed to all intergalactic governments. Considering the high tensions between these groups, you might want to know if committing to one faction will lock you out of another.

Are there limits to joining factions in Starfield?

No, there are no limitations to joining factions. You will be able to join all available factions in Starfield as you begin to interact with these groups. Though some groups, such as the Crimson Fleet and United Colonies, are engaged in active conflict, you can still be a member of both groups and complete both storylines.

The first joinable faction that you will likely encounter is the United Colonies’ Vanguard. Even if you decide to join the Vanguard, the Freestar Rangers, Crimson Fleet, and Ryujin Industries all remain other options for you to join later.

Even joining the more nefarious factions won't prohibit you from membership in others.

Joining factions is a great way to gain early levels, credits, and unique rewards. Aside from each faction’s main storyline, there are also a number of available side quests that will increase your reputation with the given faction and provide plenty of loot.

By default, your character is made a member of Constellation, the space exploration group that heads up Starfield’s main storyline. To join all other factions, however, you will need to make contact with a specific character or quest in the group and actively pursue membership.

