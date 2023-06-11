Starfield factions: All known factions and who they are

Starfield offers a number of factions for players to join, all of which come with specified missions and experiences.

Factions in Starfield range from the big mission givers in the settled regions of space, occupying the most populated areas of the galaxy, to smaller factions that may merely just hand out side-quests.

For the big factions in the game though, the door is open in Starfield to take on whatever you’d like, with factions for explorers, settlers, pirates, aspiring space cowboys, and more.

Here’s every faction we know so far in Starfield and who they are.

All Starfield factions

Constellation

Constellation is the first major group in Starfield that players will join and is also the group most prominently featured in the gameplay teaser. This group is entirely dedicated to the exploration of space and the unknown.

Shown in Starfield Direct, Constellation plays an integral role in the main story arc of the game and was described by Todd Howard as “NASA meets Indiana Jones meets the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.”

From what we’ve seen so far, Constellation are on the hunt for alien artifacts and their origin, with the player’s path seemingly crossing with the faction after stumbling across an artifact on your own. Members of Constellation can then join you on your adventures as part of your crew.

Unlike other factions, Constellation is joined by default in Starfield.

United Colonies

The United Colonies are a militaristic faction that seeks to create colonies and spread their idealized society across the universe. They consider themselves the true “children of earth”.

As part of the Colony War, which predates the start of Starfield, the United Colonies were at odds with the Freestar Collective. The two factions are independent and have agreed an “uneasy peace”, with the growth of the pirate faction, the Crimson Fleet, an area of concern for both.

The capital of the United Colonies, New Atlantis, is the biggest city in Starfield, as well as the biggest city Bethesda has ever made. It has also been confirmed that New Atlantis is the first human settlement in space.

Players can join this faction through missions, including serving in the Vanguard, the military wing of the faction.

In the character customization, a trait is available called “United Colonies Native”, which ties your backstory to the faction. Only one faction trait can be chosen.

Freestar Collective

Described by Bethesda as the game’s “space western fantasy”, the aforementioned Colony War that predates Starfield stemmed from the Freestar Collective seeking independence from the United Colonies, which they earned.

That means the faction only has around two decades of independence, so it is a faction in it’s infancy, with it likely your role in the faction will be to help build the Freestar Collective and ensure peace in the untamed regions of the galaxies.

In the character customization, a trait is available called “Freestar Collective Settler”, which ties your backstory to the faction. Only one faction trait can be chosen.

Crimson Fleet

The opposing faction to the United Colonies, the Freestar Collective is a similar faction that appears to lean towards isolationism. This faction is spread out across three different star systems.

The Crimson Fleet is a faction of space pirates that antagonize various other factions in Starfield. For those who want to live out a space pirate fantasy or terrorize the other governing bodies of deep space, this is certainly the faction for you.

Alternatively, you can join the faction as a spy, likely for the United Colonies.

Ryujin Industries

Ryujin Industries is a megacorporation in Starfield. This faction has one of the most unique starts to the game, as players will need to actually apply for the job to see if they qualify for a position at Ryujin Industries. From here, players will be able to climb the corporate ladder as a member of the corporation.

Xenofresh Corporation

Perhaps the most outlandish joinable faction, the Xenofresh Corporation began as a profitable fishing company that discovered a fish that can be used as a psychoactive drug.

This never-ending party city, known as Neon, is built on top of this lucrative drug with problems sure to arise from their ongoing business ventures.

All minor factions in Starfield known so far

There are many other minor factions in Starfield, though it is unknown whether these can be joined by the player. Some of these have been confirmed to be religions and can be selected in character customizations, though you can choose only one.

House of Va’ruun

Spacers

Sanctum Universum

Enlightened

Great Serpent Worshippers

Ecliptic Mercenaries

Can you join every faction in Starfield?

Yes, Starfield will not lock you out of faction quests depending on who you side with, and it is possible to join every faction in the game simultaneously.

The main quest in Starfield will serve as a tour of the settled systems and all the major planets, where the factions are based, to give you an insight into what each of the factions entails. On top of that, Bethesda ensured the faction storylines in the game can be played independently of each other.

Whether that does play some impact in the game is not yet known, particularly as it has been hinted that you can work your way through to become the leader of some factions, which would not translate well if you then joined their rivals.

Either way, you don’t need to worry about missing some key faction storylines or needing a separate playthrough to join them, as the options are wide open.

