Which faction should you choose in Starfield?

Starfield is filled with factions that controls various parts of the Settled Systems. From the space pirates of the Crimson Fleet to the bastion of order in the United Colonies, there are many factions with contrasting perspectives.

Before you commit to any specific Starfield group, you might want to know which are the most advantageous. The five main factions include Constellation, the United Colonies, Freestar Collective, Ryujin Industries, and the Crimson Fleet.

After completing the first mission in Starfield, you are automatically anointed as a member of Constellation, though the rest of the factions will need to be voluntarily joined. Other factions, including House Va’ruun, the Enlightened, Ecliptic, and Spacers will often influence your playthrough, though these aren’t groups you can join.

What are the best factions in Starfield?

You don’t actually need to make a choice of which faction to join in Starfield, as you can join every faction. Still, there are some that are considerably more advantageous at the beginning of your playthrough.

The first two optional factions you will be introduced to are the United Colonies Vanguard and the Freestar Rangers. Even though these two groups are mortal enemies fresh from a devastating war, I highly recommend joining both.

The Key is the home base of the Crimson Fleet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Vanguard storyline gives you some of the best armor in Starfield while doing the first two missions for the Freestar Rangers gives access to a powerful revolver.

All factions are very useful for making extra credits, gaining levels, and earning some unique rewards.

If you want to live out your space piracy dreams, the Crimson Fleet should be your first priority. Getting access to this collection of outlaws can be tricky.

If you enjoyed the cyberpunk atmosphere of Neon and want to enter a world of corporate espionage, then Ryujin Industries is perfect.

Though each faction contains its own storyline, your actions in these quest chains won’t affect the final outcome of Starfield’s main story. Still, you will be able to see the ramifications of your choices throughout the galaxy and spoken about among your fellow Constellation members.

About the author