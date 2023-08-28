All characters you can romance in Starfield

Romance options have become a popular addition to many games, including Starfield. As you traverse the skies and explore distant worlds, you can also explore relationships with a few other people who’ll join you along the way.

All romanceable characters in Starfield

In Starfield, there will be four main crew members of Constellation you can romance, and this was confirmed by Todd Howard, the Starfield Game Director, during an interview with Kinda Funny Gaming.

While there are four romanceable characters, only three have been confirmed, and they include the following:

Sam Coe : Former space explorer living on planet Akila who has a way with guns.

: Former space explorer living on planet Akila who has a way with guns. Sarah Morgan : Former soldier and adventurer and now the leader of the Constellation faction.

: Former soldier and adventurer and now the leader of the Constellation faction. Barrett: An adventurer, scientist, and explorer who has a propensity for Spaceship Engineering

The fourth romanceable character has yet to be revealed. However, we will update this list once we have further details.

How to romance the characters in Starfield

To romance the characters in Starfield, you must increase your affinity with them through their personal quests and do things they’ll approve of, unlocking more options for you as they open up.

What I like about the romance in Starfield is it’s complicated, much like real life. So, while you can grow your affinity with your companions, your actions can also make them angry, and they can even leave you, but they may come back.

These are all the romanceable characters in Starfield (so far).

